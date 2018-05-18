Loran residents demand inquiry into RDD, PWD works: Jan

Rising Kashmir News:
Youth NC Provincial President Ajaz Jan on Thursday said that people from Loran belt of Poonch called for inquiry into works completed in papers by Rural Development Department and Public Works Department alleging “bungling in Government funds”.
In a statement, Jan said that people of this area highlighted their demand for probe while speaking in a public meeting organised by National Conference in Loran.
As per the statement, a joining programme was also held during this meeting in which a “large number of People's Democratic Party workers” joined National Conference.
Addressing the meeting, the statement said, local people alleged that works convened by RDD and PWD in the paper work are contrary to field position where a number of works are nonexistent and Government funds have been misused.
Later addressing the meeting, Jan also called for a thorough probe into utilisation of funds under RDD and PWD in entire Loran area and appealed DDC Poonch and ACD Poonch to personally monitor the development works.
Jan also alleged that most of the Government works are “merely existing on papers due to weak administrative control from Government side and Government money is going down the drain”.
He further said that present Government is “staking claim on a number of such works which were started by previous government.”
Referring to today's joining programme, Jan said that a number of people from other parties are joining NC.
“It shows that people are fully fed up with their visionless policies are want to see NC serving the people again.”