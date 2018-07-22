Looks like Rahul really got under Modi's skin, says Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Reacting to the Prime Minister taking a dig at the hug he received from the Congress President, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said looks like Rahul Gandhi really got under the skin of Narendra Modi's skin.
“Looks like Rahul really got under the Hon PM's skin yesterday. Ordinarily, 24 hours later, we would have moved on to talking about things that really matter to the country,” the Vice-President of National Conference (NC) posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.
Modi on Saturday took a dig at the hug he received from Mr Gandhi in Parliament, and said the coming together of many parties against BJP will only help the 'lotus' bloom. Modi's reference was to the opposition-backed no-confidence motion, which was initiated by TDP in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
On Friday, Mr Gandhi after concluding his speech in Lok Sabha, left the Opposition benches, walked up to PM and hugged him.