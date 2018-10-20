Long queues outside liquor shops painful: Hami

Srinagar, Oct 19:
Expressing serious concern over the long queues outside the liquor shops in Srinagar and the unabated wine consumption across the Kashmir, Karwan-e-Islami patron Alama Ghulam RasoolHami Friday accused the present and previous governments of giving afree hand to liquor sellers in Kashmir.
Addressing third Payam-e-Auliya Conference at Darul-Uloom Payamia,Tangmarg in Baramulla district, Hami said that it is painful to see youth and even elderly people waiting in long queues outside the liquor shops in Srinagar. “This menace has deep rooted in our society and its high time people extend their support to Karwan-e-Islami that has already started a massive anti-liquorcampaign across Kashmir to root out this menace once for all,” he said.