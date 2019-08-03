Lonestar, SFA play 1:1 draw

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

In connection with ongoing Annual League Football Tournament, two matches were played on Thursday at Synthetic Turf, TRC Srinagar. Al-Bilal FC defeated Young Maharaja by two goals to nil.

The second match of Premier Division was played between State Football Academy (SFA XI) and Lonestar KFC. The SFA boys dominated in the beginning of first half made certain good moves.

They tried to penetrate many times but could not succeed in scoring.

Lonestar KFC regained their rhythm and started counter attacking. It was in the 20th minute of first half SFA boys made a spectacular move and scored a nice goal. The goal was scored by Towseef.

From this early setback Lonestar KFC appeared to be demoralised but the team work and the courage to carry on paid them the dividends.

They consolidated their position and in the 35th minute of first half Rayees of Lonestar equalized the margin.

Halftime score was 1-1. The second half started with an aggressive play. Lonestar KFC made certain good attempts at the SFA goal & the Goalkeeper saved some sure shot goals. The match was evenly balanced and both the teams played exceptionally well & the spectators cherished the tactical play of both the teams. The match ended in 1:1 draw. No match was played today at Polo ground west because of the field being water logged.

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International.