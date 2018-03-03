Lonestar holds selection trials for upcoming 2nd Div I-League

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Lonestar Kashmir Football Club (LSKFC) conducted two-day selection trials on Friday at TRC Ground Srinagar to induct players for the upcoming second Division I-League 2017-18 likely to be held from 20 March 2018 at Srinagar, Delhi and Pune.
More than 40 players from various states of India thronged the venue to attend the trials. Almost 30 probables were shortlisted in the first phase of trials.
The probables will go through second phase of trials in which international footballers from other countries will likely participate.
The trials were conducted under the supervision of the selection committee of J&K Forest Football Team Coach and Chief Selector, Showkat Masoodi and District Football Association Baramulla Coach, Toufeeq Ahmad Lone besides the members of LSKFC which include Managing Director, Fahd Khan and General Manager, Naseem - ul - Gani.
Chief Selector, Showkat Masoodi told Rising Kashmir that the objective of conducting trials was to induct highly competitive and professional players in LSKFC for the upcoming I-league.
“There is no deficiency in the talent but we have to select players according to the needs of teams,” he said.
He said being a well known and renowned football club, Lonestar is determined to provide platform o the talented footballers not only from J&K but also from other states and countries as well.
General Manager of LSKFC, Naseem-Ul-Gani said after Lonestar FC came into existence in 2014, the roadmap of the club has always remained to provide platform to all the talented footballers throughout the country.
“Our goal is to make Lonestar one of the finest and professional clubs. From past five months, we are on mission to hunt talent players from every nook and corner of J&K and states for I-League team.”
The players participating in the trials must have played at National level.
Managing Director of LKFC, Fahd Khan told Rising Kashmir that the trial process was very impressive and probables were shortlisted on the basis of their performance and requisite criteria.
“As per All India Football Federation regulations, we have to induct five players of under-22 age category besides that we will also induct two foreign footballers from Africa and France respectively.”
He further said due to blockade of national highway by inclement weather, almost 40 football aspirants from various states of India are stuck in Jammu. “We will provide them equal opportunity to show their mettle in the second day of trials.”
Fahd said JKFA has always been supportive.
The event is organized under the aegis of JKFA and sponsored by Zaffron water drinks while as Rising Kashmir is its media partner.
