Lone reviews progress on Eklavya Model School, Gujjar Hostel

Kulgam, October 21:
Secretary, Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs & Cooperatives, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone today visited Tangmarg, Aharbal to take stock of the progress on construction of Eklavya Model Residential School being constructed by the Tribal Affairs Department.
The Secretary was informed that the Academic Block and Boys and Girls Hostels are nearing completion and Rs 12 crore have already been released to the executing agency R&B Department for the purpose.
Dr Lone directed the Executive Engineer R&B Department to ensure early completion of the project so that the school starts functioning from next academic session.
The Secretary also inspected the under-construction Gujjar hostel at Amnoo Kulgam and called for expediting the work.
Later, Dr Lone also reviewed the functioning of Social Welfare Department, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) and ICDS with field officers of Kulgam.
He directed for effective and transparent implementation of the Department’s welfare schemes so that the deserving underprivileged get benefitted.