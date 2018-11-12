Lone reviews functioning of JKSSWB

Srinagar, November 11:
Secretary Social Welfare. Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone today convened a meeting to review the functioning of J&K State Social Welfare Board (JKSSWB).
During the meeting, Secretary Welfare Board briefed Dr. Lone about the overall working of the Board. Director Finance, Director Planning, Special Secretary and Additional Secretary Social Welfare attended the meeting.
It was informed that four ‘Swadhar Greh’ short stay homes were sanctioned at Jammu, Tangmarg, Tangdhar and Poonch. Except for the Poonch home, other Homes are functioning satisfactorily, the meeting was told.
The Secretary Social Welfare asked for furnishing the utilisation certificate of the funds released previously for the Swadhar Greh in Poonch so that operationalization of the Home is initiated.
It was given out that state share grants have been released for the Homes and central share is expected within this month.
During the meeting, Dr Lone also took stock of National Crèche scheme in the state. He directed that report of the Committee constituted for physical verification of the centres must be submitted within one month.
The committee should also look into the feasibility of crèches keeping in view the availability and utility of Anganwadi centres in such localities, he said.
Later, Secretary along with other officers of the Department visited Neha Garh at Kachi Chawni Jammu, which is one of the Swadhar Greh short stay homes assisted under the scheme.
The Secretary took a round of the Home and appreciated the management for running the Swadhar Greh efficiently. He interacted with the inmates and assured of all possible assistance to the Home.