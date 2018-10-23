Lone meets Governor

Srinagar, October 22:
Sajad Gani Lone, former Minister, and MLA Handwara, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan today.
Lone discussed with Governor, the successful conduct of Urban Local body elections, and said that it would improve the delivery of services to the general populace, besides, adding transparency and accountability in the system.
Lone apprised the Governor about the status of public welfare activities and initiatives being taken up in his constituency. He also discussed with Governor certain impediments which were delaying the implementation of several important development schemes in Kupwara district, besides, briefing him about the general grievances of the people.
Governor assured due consideration of the issues referred to by Sh. Lone and urged him to continue his endeavours for promoting a peaceful environment and work zealously for advancing the interests of the people.