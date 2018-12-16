Lone inspects progress of Old Age Home at Kote Balwal

Jammu, December 15:
Secretary Social Welfare, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Lone today visited Gaink Kot Balwal to take stock of the ongoing construction work of Composite Old Age Home cum Rehabilitation Home for Children.
During the visit, Secretary was informed that the project is coming up at a cost of Rs 9.73 crore which being executed through J&K Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC). It was given out that out of four blocks being constructed; superstructure of one block has been completed while construction of second block has started.
Secretary directed the concerned officials for simultaneous construction of all the blocks as funding for the project has been assured under languishing projects through JKIDC by the Finance Department.
DGM JKPCC assured that construction work of all the four blocks will be completed in 2019.It was informed that 2.51 crore have been released for the project so far.
Dr Lone advised the concerned officials to take advance action on approach road water and power supply with respective departments so that facility is made functional immediately after construction is completed.
Secretary also visited the site for Composite Regional Centre and directed Director Social Welfare Jammu to get the land demarcated and fenced immediately and also directed Director to take up the matter with Ministry of Social Justice for early start of construction work
Director SW Jammu, Additional Secretary Social Welfare, District Program Officer, Engineers of JKPCC and DSWO Jammu accompanied the Secretary during his visit.