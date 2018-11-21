Lone humbled by ‘favourite uncle’

‘Baig’s intellect defining attribute of the emerging third front’
‘Baig’s intellect defining attribute of the emerging third front’
Junaid Kathju
Srinagar, Nov 20: Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone Tuesday said that senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig’s experience and intellect could be defining attribute of the emerging of the third front in the State.
Reacting to Baig’s statement where he expressed his desire to join PC if Lone was interested, the PC Chairman said he was humbled by his statement.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Lone said, “I am humbled by Muzaffar Beigh Sahib’s statement. A person of his stature, experience and intellect can be the defining attribute of the emerging third party @JKPC_ I remember him as my favourite uncle during my childhood. I was his pampered brat. @SafinaMBaig.”
Baig’s statement has come at a time when Lone is striving hard to form the government in Jammu Kashmir.
After winning the recently-held Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, Sajad Lone-led PC is slowly penetrating into the political space in Jammu Kashmir which till now had been dominated by two regional parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Lone is already backed by PDP's rebel leaders including Imran Raza Ansari, Abid Ansari, and Yasir Reshi who openly sided with PC in the recent ULB polls.
Lone also has full-fledged support of the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has a strong influence over voters in Jammu.
However, the inclusion of Baig, who is the Member of Parliament from north Kashmir, in the emerging ‘third front’ would be a big shot in the arm for PC in preparation for the upcoming assembly and parliamentarian elections.
Baig’s brother and PDP MLA from Baramulla, Javaid Baig, earlier rebelled against the party only to be back in the party.