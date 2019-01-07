Lone for reintegration

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 06:
Expressing concern over the cycle of violence in Kashmir, Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone Sunday said instead of going for “operational measures”, the State government should focus on “reintegration” by focusing on “structural measures”.
Lone said during the past 30 years, the emphasis was given on “operational measures” including cordons, and putting people in jail “while less stress was laid on reintegration of people who want to return to normalcy”.
“I believe it’s time that we should focus on structural measures. There should be a policy of reintegration where people should be given a chance to return from violence to live a normal life,” he said.
Pitching for a comprehensive package for people who wanted to return to non-violence, Lone said a conducive atmosphere should be created for all who want to shun violence.
“Their return should be wrapped with dignity,” he said.