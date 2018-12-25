Lone for ensuring maximum coverage of target groups under welfare schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 24:
Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, on Monday inaugurated Marketing Exhibition organized by J&K SC,ST& BC Development Corporation.
As per an official, a variety of products are being showcased at the 10-Day exhibition organized at Kala Kendra, Jammu under the schemes of National Minorities Finance & Development Corporation.
Dr Lone, after inaugurating the exhibition, visited the stalls setup by the beneficiaries to display and sell their products made with the loan assistance provided bythe Corporation.
The Secretary expressed satisfaction over the initiatives taken by the management of the Corporation during past few monthsto bring it up to the desired levels of deliverance.
He asked the officers of the Corporation to further gear up their efforts so that maximum unemployed members of the targeted groups can avail the benefits of the welfare schemes. He also hailed the latest initiative of the Corporation to work in convergence mode with the Horticulture Department to create avenues in the said sector.
He also called for ensuring wide publicity to the schemes/ programmes of the Corporation.
Mission Director, ICDS, Director, Social Welfare Jammu, Director Finance Social Welfare Department, Director Horticulture, officers from the State Financial Corporation, Principals ofPolytechnic Colleges, Officers from various Departments were present during the inaugural function, the official added.