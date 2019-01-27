Lone demands airlifting of stranded passengers

Srinagar, January 26:
National Conference on Saturday expressed concern over the condition of stranded passengers in Jammu and demanded airlifting of the stranded passengers.
Party’s North Zone president Mohammad Akbar Lone castigated the state government for turning a blind eye towards the plight of stranded passengers at Jammu and on the highway. ”For the last six days highway continues to remain closed. Unfortunately no serious efforts are being made to make it through. Governor administration seems to be in a deep slumber and has left the people on the mercy of god,” he said.
“It’s therefore imperative upon the Governor administration to immediately deploy rescue teams and provide food to those stranded on the highway. Reportedly, there is a huge number of people who are stuck on the highway and are facing extreme difficulties in view of food and water shortage Besides those who are stranded at Jammu need to be accommodated and provided food,” he said.
Lone implored upon the governor to immediately airlift the stranded passengers to Srinagar who are facing lot of difficulties there. Earlier a team led by party’s provincial president Jammu Devender Singh Rana took stock of the facilities being provided to the stranded passengers in Jammu.