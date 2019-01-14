Lone, Ansari call on Governor Malik

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 13:
Former ministers and ex-MLAs Sajjad Gani Lone and Imran Raza Ansari Sunday met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan.
Discussing various developmental issues of their respective areas, they projected demands including sanctioning of Water Supply Scheme for Parihaspora, expansion of Imambara, Zaidibal, compensation to the fire victims of Handwara whose property gutted into fire incident recently.
They also discussed the issue of Fruit Mandi Association, Sopore and sought its early redress.
Discussing the issue of reservation to Pahari and Economically Weaker sections of the society, they sought assent of the Governor to ‘J&K Reservation Amendment Bill’ which has already been passed in the legislature when they were ministers.
The Governor urged Lone and Ansari to continue their endeavours for promoting public welfare and development of their respective areas.