Lolab’s tourism potential kept intentionally untapped by successive representatives: Sajad

Srinagar, Feb 05 :
Amid a wave of new political joining, more than 700 prominent political workers and activists from Lolab and more than 70 workers of NC (including Sarpanchs& 3 ward members) from Vodhpora joined Peoples Conference in presence of party Chairman Sajad Gani Lone at Kupwara today, a PC spokesperson said in a statement.
“Scores of senior workers from NC, PDP & other parties from Lolab joined Peoples Conference, reposing their faith in the leadership and vision of Peoples Conference. The workers pledged their support to PC’s mission of Change, expressing their commitment to strengthen the party at the grassroots level”, the PC spokesperson said.
Welcoming the new entrants at a function held at Town Hall Kupwara, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone said that PC is committed to channelize the energy and aspirations of people, especially the youth, in a positive direction to bring about a change in the coming Parliament and Assembly elections.
“The ‘Caravan of Change’ is growing by the day and large number of people from all regions are keen to become part of this movement for change. There is a need to elect credible representatives in the coming Parliament and Assembly elections. Workers from other parties joining PC is a clear indication that there is a strong resentment against previous regimes.” the spokesperson quoted Sajad Gani Lone as having said.
Lashing out on previous NC, PDP & Congress governments for failing to develop and showcase immense tourism potential of the picturesque Lolab Valley, Sajad Lone said that PC will work towards developing Lolab’s tourism infrastructure and road connectivity to promote the virgin valley as hub of tourism activities in near future, the spokesperson added.
Emphasising on the importance of electrification of villages for overall progress of energy deficient Lolab Valley, Sajad Lone said that the PC is committed to the vision of making homes and schools energy self sufficient through solar & hydro power which will bolster economic growth and overall progress of the region.
Addressing the new entrants, Sajad Lone said that there is a widespread realization that PC is the only party which can mitigate the problems of people and take the state on the path towards prosperity.
“We must work with utmost honesty, diligence and passion to bring about a change in the political system of our State that is unfortunately based on the tenets of corruption, nepotism and economic persecution.” (KNS)