Lolab Avalanche: Two bodies recovered by rescue team

Published at January 24, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Bodies of two persons who were swept away by a snow avalanche in Lolab forests of north Kashmir's Kupwara district yesterday have been recovered by a rescue team.

“Bodies have been seen and are being recovered,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar told a local news agency.

Yesterday, three persons left home for hunting in nearby Rang Warnow forest area. One of them returned by evening and informed the police and administration that there was a avalanche in the area. He said there was a possibility that both of them might have been swept away by the avalanche as he could not find them.

Following the information, local police and army launched a rescue operation to trace the duo, officials said.

The missing persons have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Hajam son of Mohd Younis and Mamdin Hajam son Najamdin of Ring Warnow.

