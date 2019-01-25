Lolab Avalanche: Bodies of two hunters found

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 24:
Bodies of two hunters, who were swept away by a snow avalanche in Lolab forests of north Kashmir's Kupwara district yesterday, have been recovered by a team of army’s 18 Rashtriya Rifles.
Sources said bodies of Bashir Ahmad Hajam son of Mohammad Younis and Mamdin Hajam son Najamdin of Ring Warnow were recovered by the army’s rescue team, which was equipped with latest tools.
“Bodies of two hunters have been recovered,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said.
Three persons left home for hunting in nearby Rang Warnow forest area yesterday.
One of them returned in the evening and informed police and administration that two of his associates have been buried under snow after being caught in the snow avalanche.
Later, police and army launched a rescue operation to trace the duo, officials said.