Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s triumph and implications

May 06, 2019 | Sheikh Shabir

Lok Sabha elections, to elect a new government in India, are going on with the electors hopeful of a ‘change’. With the verdict around the corner, countdown has begun as to the party that will form the next government. Believe in the opinion polls, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is touted as the most favorite for forming the government.

The back to back victories will close the gates on the assumptions that BJP’s days are numbered and that the electorate is unhappy over its performance during the term that began in May 2014. However, the new victory will be seen as the party’s manifestation of good governance and power retaining capability, the joint stand of the opposition parties to stop BJP notwithstanding.

Although the triple defeat in three states, the Hindu heartland, in December last year had come as a wakeup call for BJP and an angel of hope for the anti-BJP parties to dethrone it, the party kept cool, regrouped and is likely to stage a good showing, leaving the main opposition party (Indian National Congress) off balance.

What came as a blessing in disguise for BJP was the political situation that emerged following the Pulwama attack. One saw the scenes of escalation, aggression and clouds of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, the two warring nations whose bone of contention is Kashmir. BJP capitalized on the situation, raising the issue of national security and making Pakistan the punching bag to successfully appease and appeal the electorate. The aerial strike said to have been carried out inside Pakistan showed PM Modi as a strong man- the man who can take tough decisions in defense of the country.

The Congress led anti- BJP parties seem to have no answer for BJP’s aerial strike master stroke, making it next to impossible for these parties to see the back of Modi and co. In my opinion, only a miracle can stop BJP from retaining government in the world’s largest democracy. INC's inability or incoherence to compete with BJP has allowed the latter to walkan extra mile to cover its last term ills hands down.

Pertinently, thanks to the good sense which prevailed, the war like climate (sparked by the Pulwama attack) went away to signal that in the long night of enmity, a lamp of friendship can be lighted if New Delhi and Islamabad wish. A question arises: if the two countries can fight so well, why cannot they live well?

Speaking of Pakistan, the country would like to watch keenly these elections. The winner in the Indian elections holds a key regarding the kind of relations between the two South Asian neighbors. The two nuclear armed powers have a host of outstanding issues between them and decades of hostility is yet to see the issues settled. A new government in India and the attitude and approach by the two states plays a key role in shaping their mutual relationship.

Additionally, the two countries relations are significant for the fate of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Hostile ties between New Delhi and Islamabad leave the South Asian Regional Forum defunct. In 2016, BJP government refused to attend the forum. The refusal was followed by the boycott of the summit by the regional nations. A chapter of good relations between India and Pakistan can infuse a new lease of life into SAARC, leaving a positive impact on its future.

Interestingly, Pakistan premier Imran khan recently said that with BJP in power in India, the possibility of achieving peace are bright. Khan’s optimism seems to be based on the previous talks and good gestures by BJP leaders. India’s former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee is a prime example. Vajpayee had visited Pakistan in 1999 and there was a summit in Agra, India in 2001. Unfortunately, the two Confidence Building Measures went down the drain due to kargil conflict and the parliamentary attack in 2001 in India.

This statement of Khan cannot and should not be taken on face value and counted as his backing to BJP fighting to retain power in India. Khan fears that Congress government might prove a weaker one in view of the right wing scenario that is prevailing across India. Congress in power and BJP in opposition could play a spoilsport because BJP’ s rhetoric and its right wing brigade has gained ground .It would be a tall order for the non-BJP government to survive the onslaught by the right wing elements.

Modi led BJP government’s reaction and response in the form of “surgical strikes” claimed to have been carried out in Pakistan , aggression on the Line of Control, claims of isolating Pakistan and a successful Pakistan bashing – all have brought BJP to the level of national heroes, sinking congress to oblivion. India- Pakistan Conflict Monitor says that both the countries have carried out about 629 ceasefire violations since Modi government took office in 2014.

A dispassionate analysis of Modi led BJP government shows that high hopes should not be attached to his second term regarding possible positive engagement between the two neighboring countries. Except for a few positive gestures like inviting Nawaz Sharif for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony and the surprise Lahore stopover on Christmas Day 2015, anti-Pakistan, hostility has increased significantly under the BJP’s rule.

The deadlock to engagethe two countries in a fruitful dialogue can be made possible only by addressing all the issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir issue, with political acumen. Consequently, both countries not only can benefit economically but can help lead the region out of the chaos and confusion and uncertainty that has engulfed the region.

Sheikhshabir518@gmail.com