Lok Sabha Elections 2019:

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Election deptt organizes 2-day special training programme for AROs

The Election Department has organized 2-day special training programme (March 12-13) for the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) from across the State.



As per an official, the senior officers of the ranks of Additional Deputy Commissioners/ Assistant Commissioners/SDMs, who are designated as AROs participated in the training programme held in the winter capital.

During the 2-day marathon exercise, the entire election process for conduct of election including, role of AROs and other election related staff right from the operation of EVMs/VVPATs, process of filing nominations, withdrawals, allotment of election symbols, counting of votes, results, monitoring of MCC guidelines, expenditure by the political parties were deliberated in depth by the Master Trainers and explained to the participants for their knowledge.

They were also enlightened with the latest guidelines, new initiatives of the Election Commission of India for smooth conduct of elections in the State. The queries and doubts of the AROs were also cleared by the experts, the official added.

