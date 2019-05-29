Lok Adalat held at Handwara

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Lok Adalat was today held under the chairmanship of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunil Sangra (Chairman TLSA)Handwara here at the court complex.

The Adalat was organised by Tehsil Legal Services Committees Handwara during which the 69 cases of various natures including criminal, bank cases, MACT cases, matrimonial, electricity traffic challans, water bills, revenue and other cases were taken up for their settlement. 5cases /disputes were examined and settled on spot amicably and fine of Rs1500 recovered during the Adalat.