Lok Adalat at Handwara on July 13

June 22, 2019 |

According to Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee (Chief Judicial Magistrate), Handwara a National Lok Adalat is being organized at Tehsil Court Complex Handwara on 13 July 2019 at 10 am.

During the Adalat, the cases pertaining to criminal compoundable offences, electricity dues, water bills, matrimonial/civil disputes, revenue cases, MACT cases, Labour dispute, in addition pre-litigation cases like bank recovery, NI act cases under section 138 and other Public Utility services shall be taken up for possible mutual/amicable settlement between the relevant parties.

Any person/party interested to settle his/her case shall approach the office of the Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee by or before the mentioned date.

