Lok Adalat at Baramulla on April 16

According to Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla, a Lok Adalat will be held on April 16, 2019 at District Court Complex during which the cases of various nature would be taken up for on spot settlement.

The concerned parties/ Advocates who desire to settle their Cases/Disputes/Claims through this Lok Adalat can approach the concerned courts or District Legal Services Authority by or before April 11, 2019.