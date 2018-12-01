Lok Adalat at Anantnag, Bijbehara on Dec 8

Anantnag, November 30:
A National Lok Adalat will be held on 08 December 2018 in the District Court Complex, Anantnag under the Chairmanship of District Legal Services Authority, Anantnag for amicable settlement of Pre-litigation/pending cases in the courts particularly NI Act cases u/s 138, MACT, Matrimonial/ Family Disputes, Labour disputes, civil cases, Criminal Cases, Bank Recovery cases, Electricity Water Bills.
All the concerned litigants who are interested to settle their disputes in the proposed National Lok-Adalat are directed to approach the concerned courts immediately along with the applications so that the list is submitted to the authority.
Similarly, according to the Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Bijbehara & the Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee Shangus, National Lok-Adalat will be held on 8th December 2018 in the premises of the Court of Sub-Judge/Electricity Magistrate, Bijbehara and at Munsiff Court, Shangus, under the Chairmanship of Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Bijbehara & under the Chairmanship of Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Shangus, for the amicable settlement of cases pending under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, Criminal Compoundable, Electricity, Civil & Family Disputes at Bijbehara & for amicable settlement of Pre-litigation & Post-litigation cases at Shangus.
All the concerned litigants who are interested to settle their disputes amicably in the proposed National Lok-Adalat, are informed to approach the concerned courts immediately along with the applications.