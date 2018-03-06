South Kashmir, Shopian district in particular, is once again on the boil after four civilians were killed on Sunday, March 4. According to the locals a gun-battle ensued between the army and militants in Pahnoo village in which two militants were also killed. Later on (on Sunday) the army in a joint press conference by Commander 12 Sector Rashtriya Rifles and CO 44 Rahstriya Rifles stated that two militants and four Over Ground Workers were killed in the incidents that day. The locals have refuted the claim of the army about the four civilians being associated in any way with any militant group. Soon after the news of Shopian ‘civilian killings’ spread through social media, hordes of people came out on streets to join the protests against the army. It is a déjà vu of what happened on January 27 in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, in Ganowpora village, when army killed the 17-year-old Shakir Ahmad Mir while firing on the protestors who were trying to make their way to the encounter site. On Sunday the civilians who were killed and labeled as OGWs are Suhail Khalil Wagay of Pinjoora, Mohammad Shahid Khan of Malikgund, Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay of Langandora and Gowhar Ahmad Lone of Moolu. The civilian killing incident on January led to the brawls in the Assembly which also prompted the state police to lodge an FIR against the 10 Garhwal unit of the Army led by Major Aditya. The government also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and sought a report within 20 days. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti defended the government’s position and said that it was her government’s duty to take the investigation to a logical conclusion. Yesterday, March 5, the Supreme Court put Shopian probe on hold after BJP-led Central government underlined that the state police cannot register a case against Army personnel without Centre’s permission. NDTV also reported: "A bench chaired by Chief Justice Dipak Misra ordered the state government to put the investigation on hold till April 24 when it would deliver its ruling in this case.' After all, it is a case of an Army officer, not an ordinary criminal, 'Chief Justice observed."Since AFSPA is there, the government knows that Army cannot be indicted and taken to the court that simply. The law that exonerates Army personnel in any criminal investigation/crime even before knocking the doors of justice is still there. Court’s observation as well as the assertion of the central government is completely valid since J&K government has not succeeded in revoking the draconian law. On such matters as well as on AFSPA, it is the union government’s Home ministry that takes the final call. This is the logical conclusion. Unless the union Home ministry and the state government are on the same page regarding the AFSPA, the trigger-happy will find their way out.
