March 06, 2019 |

Lochan bereaved, NC conveys condolences

 National Conference on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the demise of the sister of the NC SC Cell Co-Chairperson Vijay Lochan and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.
The National Conference leaders expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

;