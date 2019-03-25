Locations identified for conducting political activities in Bandipora

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Election Office Bandipora has identified locations for holding rallies by the political rallies and campaigns and has asked the political parties to carry their political activities at the select locations only after seeking proper permission.

According to the Deputy Election Officer Bandipora, three locations have been identified at Gurez for carrying out the political activities. These include Dak Bangalow Ground Baduadam, Dak Bangalow Ground at Shahpora and Playground area near Good Will School Baduaab.

At Bandipora four locations have been identified, which are at SK Stadium Bandipora, Town Hall Bandipora, Compound of Block Development Office Bandipora and Old DC Office Bandipora while five locations have been identified in Sonawari constituency, which include Playground Wangipora near Sumbal Bridge, Playground Rakhi Sultanpora, Playground Ganastan, Playground Zalpora and Mechanical Irrigation Complex Shadipora.

The DEO however said that if any location is suggested by any political party or contesting candidate for holding election rallies during election campaign, it shall be considered on merits.

He appealed all the political parties and contesting candidates to conduct their political rallies and campaigns at these select location after seeking proper permission besides following Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit.

