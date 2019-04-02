Location of 9 polling stations changed in B’la

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

According to the District Election Officer Baramulla, the Election Commission of India has approved the proposal for change of locations of nine polling stations in Baramulla district.

As per the notice, polling station 80-Dudran at GBMS Dudran located in polling area Dudran has been moved to Tin Shed near existing polling location, 121-Bardan polling station at GBPS Choti Gohalan located in polling area Barden has been moved to BPS Uppar Gohalan, and 122-Singtung polling station at GBPS Choti Gohalan located in polling area Singtung has been moved to BPS Uppar Gohalan, all falling in the 6-Uri assembly segment.

Similarly, in 12-Sangrama Assembly segment, 72-Rakhi Haigam B polling station at Rakhi Haigam located in polling area Rakhi Haigam has been moved to Pyat Ghar Rekh Hygam, 83-Lalad polling station at GPS Lalad located in polling area Lalad has been moved to Panchayat Ghar Lalad and 85-Sangrama B polling station at Pyt Ghar Sangrama located in polling area Sangrama has been moved to HS Sangrama.

In 13-Baramulla Assembly Segment, 78-Ganaie Hamam polling station at BMS Ganaie Hamam located in polling area Ganie Hamam has been moved to MS Ramgath and 79-Kaker Hamam polling station at BMS Ganaie Hamam located in polling area Kaker Hamam has been moved to MS Ramgath.

Meanwhile, in Assembly segment 14-Gulmarg, 106-Waniloo polling station at PS Waniloo located in polling area Hajibal partly (Goiwara Waniloo) has been moved to Pyt Ghar Hajibal.