April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Location of 9 polling stations changed in B’la

 According to the District Election Officer Baramulla, the Election Commission of India has approved the proposal for change of locations of nine polling stations in Baramulla district.
As per the notice, polling station 80-Dudran at GBMS Dudran located in polling area Dudran has been moved to Tin Shed near existing polling location, 121-Bardan polling station at GBPS Choti Gohalan located in polling area Barden has been moved to BPS Uppar Gohalan, and 122-Singtung polling station at GBPS Choti Gohalan located in polling area Singtung has been moved to BPS Uppar Gohalan, all falling in the 6-Uri assembly segment.
Similarly, in 12-Sangrama Assembly segment, 72-Rakhi Haigam B polling station at Rakhi Haigam located in polling area Rakhi Haigam has been moved to Pyat Ghar Rekh Hygam, 83-Lalad polling station at GPS Lalad located in polling area Lalad has been moved to Panchayat Ghar Lalad and 85-Sangrama B polling station at Pyt Ghar Sangrama located in polling area Sangrama has been moved to HS Sangrama.
In 13-Baramulla Assembly Segment, 78-Ganaie Hamam polling station at BMS Ganaie Hamam located in polling area Ganie Hamam has been moved to MS Ramgath and 79-Kaker Hamam polling station at BMS Ganaie Hamam located in polling area Kaker Hamam has been moved to MS Ramgath.
Meanwhile, in Assembly segment 14-Gulmarg, 106-Waniloo polling station at PS Waniloo located in polling area Hajibal partly (Goiwara Waniloo) has been moved to Pyt Ghar Hajibal.

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Apr 01 | Agencies
KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Apr 01 | Umar Raina
BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
I-T dept attaches Geelani

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
24 dead in China forest fire

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Apr 01 | Agencies
India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

Apr 01 | Agencies
Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
