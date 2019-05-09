Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

May 09, 2019 | Agencies

Amid resentment over imposition of toll tax on Srinagar-Jammu highway in south Kashmir by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday assured that locals would be exempted from paying the tax.

The remarks by the Governor comes following protests by commuters, transporters and traders against the toll tax, besides criticism from all political parties in the state.

Earlier, the administration said that people within 20 kms from where toll was collected would be exempted. However, protests against the tax continued on Wednesday with most of the political leaders demanding its revocation.