Locals up in arms against Budgam district administration

Srinagar:
People are up in arms against the installation of ill conceived stone crusher in residential locality of Hussaini Colony Chattargam area here in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Locals warned that if that stone crusher will be allowed to operate they will hit to roads against the district administration.
The local populace from Chattargam said that some vested element interests in connivance with some district administration Budgam officials are installing a stone-crusher in the residential area. The stone-crusher is located very close to a private school and if it will be allowed to operate, it will prove disastrous for them.
The locals alleged that the owners of this upcoming stone-crusher have not obtained ‘Non-Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from any government department. “As per norms the owners of these stone-crushers have to get NOC from Fisheries, Irrigation and Forest Departments. Even they have not obtained the permission from State Pollution Control Board,” they told news agency CNS.
They said whole population will start an agitation against the district administration Budgam, if the installation process is not halted.
Secretary Pollution Control Board, Samir Bharti said that Board has not allotted any NOC to the owners of stone-crusher. “A stone-crusher can’t operate in residential area. This is against the norms,” he said.
