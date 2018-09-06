Locals, traders stage protest against ‘administrative breakdown’ in Anantnag

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Locals and traders held protest demonstration at multiple places in main town Anantnag against the failure of administration in fixing the main roads. The roads at K P Road, Kadipora, Mattan Chowk, Court Road and Lal Chowk areas were dug out to lay sewage pipes some two months ago by UEED department.
"The roads are in shambles and dilapidated condition. Even when the pipes have been laid already months ago, the administration seems unmoved to fix the dusty and bumpy roads. The broken roads lead to traffic jam for hours and the dust has led to respiratory ailments to the shopkeepers besides ruining their merchandise", said a protester.
The protesters blocked roads at Dangerpora, Kadipora, Mattan Chowk and Court Road while a partial shutdown was observed for several hours until the concerned officials reached the spot.
Deputy Commissioner Anantnag assured that the macdamisation process will be taken up within coming weeks.
"We have sorted out this issue and I did talk to the officials of R&B department. The tenders will be out in a week's time after which the macdamisation will be taken up on all the main roads of Anantnag town," said DC Anantnag, Muhammad Younis Malik.