Locals to be exempted from toll tax: Governor

May 10, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

After facing resentment from people over imposition of toll tax on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Governor, Satya Pal Malik Thursday said locals would be exempted from paying toll tax.

Talking to media after inaugurating the TRC grade separator here, Malik said the state government has taken up the matter with Government of India and assured that locals would be exempted from paying the toll tax.

“Due to the ongoing election process, things have slowed down a bit and state administration is in continuous touch with the GoI,” he said.

The toll plaza on the four-lane highway at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district was made operational on May 7.

After its operational, the officials are collecting toll tax from every vehicle using the highway except those of forces, ambulances, and vehicles used by VIPs.

Traders, transporters, commoners as well as politicians have expressed serious concern about the impact of levying toll tax on all types of vehicles plying on highway.

On Wednesday, traders and transporters staged a strong protest against the administration’s decision to impose toll tax on vehicles plying on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The protesters under the banner of all traders and transporters joint coordination committee Anantnag termed the order on imposing the toll as “Shahi Farman” and demand rollback of the “harsh and anti-people step.”

The political parties, civil society members and traders have also criticized the move and demanded the rollback of the order.