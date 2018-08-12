About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Locals throng ‘Jashan-e-Tosamaidan’ festival at Khag

Published at August 12, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

BUDGAM, AUGUST 11:

 Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Sanai today visited Khag to have a firsthand appraisal of the ongoing ‘Jashan-e-Tosamaidan’ festival there.

The six-day festival of ‘Jashan-e-Tosamaidan’ commenced here on Wednesday with people thronging the meadows in large numbers. Various public-spirited organizations in association with locals from villages like Sutharan, Drang, Shunglipora and Khag have been celebrating Jashan-e-Tosamaidan since August 2014 with thousands from all over Kashmir attending the festival.

People from different routes were seen marching towards the virgin meadows of Tosamaidan since early morning.

