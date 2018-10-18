About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Locals rescue CRPF men injured in Anantnag accident

Published at October 18, 2018 11:32 AM 0Comment(s)2559views


Shafat Mir

Anantnag

Local residents Thursday rescued several paramilitary CRPF personnel after their armoured vehicle turned turtle at Iqbalabad area in the outskirts of Anantnag district.

According to an eyewitness, a fast moving CRPF vehicle hit the divider at Iqbalabad after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The witness said several bystanders rushed towards the vehicle and pulled out many injured CRPF men.

"The vehicle was plying alone and locals informed the nearby CRPF camp about the incident," said an eyewitness.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

