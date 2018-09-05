Locals protest in Anantnag, demand macadamization of road

Shafat MirAnantnag
Local residents and traders Wednesday staged a protest against district administration for failing to macadamize the roads in the main town of Anantnag.
Reports said that the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) dug several roads in main town of Anantnag to lay sewage pipes.
The locals demanded the fixation and macadamization of the said roads at the earliest as the damaged roads make it difficult to drive through.
The protesters blocked roads at Dangerpora and Mattan Chowk area of main town Anantnag leading to traffic jam in the adjacent areas including Reshi Bazar, Mattan Adda and Lal Chowk areas.