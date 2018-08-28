Locals object to construction of school building on playfield

School ground can’t be used for sports activities: CEO
Shafat MirBijbehara (Anantnag):
Cricket lovers and veterans in Bijbehara town are up in arms against the encroachment in the only sports ground in the town which is being taken over by the education department.
The cricket ground situated adjacent to Model Higher Secondary School at Zirpara Bijbehara is maintained by the locals since years and has produced top class cricketers like Parvez Rasool and Abdul Qayoom Bagha, former first-class cricketer, for past several decades.
The administration of Model Higher Secondary School, according to locals, is now trying to take over the portion of the ground by constructing a 6-room structure despite having an ample space and existing structures.
A veteran local cricketer, Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mirab who is the member of of Bijbehara Cricket Organisation, said they apprehend that structure, if constructed, would shrink the space for the cricket ground.
“Since decades, we have maintained and developed this ground from our own money. Some months back, we along with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association developed the turf at a cost of Rs 4 lakh. The ground serves for cricket and football activities alike and is the last remaining playfield in Bijbehara town,” he said.
They further said the principal of the school is trying to occupy the land of the ground even when they have enough space for construction.
“Two buildings, one which has seven rooms has been declared unsafe by the authorities and can be demolished. The new sanctioned building for classrooms can be constructed there. The school administration for no reason is encroaching upon the sports ground,” said the players who turn up at the ground regularly for sports activities.
They alleged that principal of the school got the land dug covertly during night hours to pave way for the foundation of the building.
The residents and sports lovers say that in the absence of a proper sports ground, the youth of the area will have no option to develop their skills and may turn to waywardness.
Another cricketer Mohammad Shafi said the youth have developed keen interest towards sports activities for past many years owing to the availability of the playfield.
“This ground has produced hundreds of top cricketers in the region who have even played in national tournaments. Many landed good jobs due to their excellence in the sporting field too. If the authorities now snatch the ground from players it would halt the sporting activities afterwards.”
Chief Education Officer Anantnag Dr Nasir Ahmed said the structure is not being constructed in the ground but parallel to the auditorium and not within the boundary of the ground.
“The structure doesn’t encroach upon the playfield. I have personally visited the site,” he said.
He furthers said the land belongs to the higher secondary school and the sporting events are allowed only after a prior permission from the school principal.
“We are going ahead with the construction. If the people have apprehensions that the ground may not be useable after the construction of this structure, they should look for an alternate space elsewhere in the town. They cannot use the school ground for playing.”