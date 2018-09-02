Locals demand immediate redressal of their grievance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 01:
The residents of Tral expressed resentment against the Roads and Building (R&B) department for failing to repair Kehleel-Nagbal, two km stretch road in their area.
The residents as per the KNS correspondent, Syed Aijaz said that the road stretch has developed several potholes and is giving a bumpy ride to the commuters.
Accusing the authorities of R&B of ignoring their plights, the residents here have demanded immediate redressal of their grievances.
They said that the department had issued tenders for the macadamization process of the road in September last year but the work, which never started got halted due to the approaching of winter season.
“Since then, the authorities have failed to macadamize the raod,” the locals said, adding that the dilapidated road condition is giving tough to the commuters.
Meanwhile, the transporters have also threatened to suspended services in view of the dilapidated condition of roads.
Earlier, the Exen R&B, Sajad Naqeeb had told KNS that they will start macadamization work on the road from Aug 22 but the work as per the locals is yet to be started.
They later appealed to the higher ups to look into the matter and macadamize road stretch as soon as possible. (KNS)