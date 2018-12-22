Locals, contractors hold protests against BDO Sagam

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Several locals held a protest demonstration, in Sagam locality of Kokernag area in Anantnag district, against the Block Development officer Sagam accusing her of corruption.
The protesters demanded a commission should be formed which could hold an inquiry as the said officer has allotted works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in an illegal way.
The protesters, which included contractors also, raised slogans against the BDO saying their long pending dues were also withheld since long now.
"The BDO would deny us work and payments too if we do not pay a certain commission from the amount. In most of the cases the developmental works under MGNREGA are approved to influential or blue eyed contractors. The bills are standing unpaid since long as we are not willing to pay a commission to her, which has literally pushed us to penury," said a protesting contractor.
We demand that this corrupt official is transferred at an earliest while a probe should also be ordered in the corrupt activities of this official, the protesters added.
However, Block Development Officer termed the allegations baseless and said that the protesters, who include some PDP workers, want her to approve their files illegally.
"These allegations are totally baseless and there is a person who instigates all these people. He wants me to approve the fraud bills for some work which has no estimates, approval or any documental proofs. He also wants me to provide a performance report, as he is a job card holder, so that he can apply for a bank loan for some of his personal use," said BDO Sagam, Dilafroza.