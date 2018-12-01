Locals blame government, LAWDA says no funds

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 30:
Lakes and Water bodies Development Authority (LAWDA) has failed to stop dumping of garbage into the prestigious Gilsar Lake, raising eyebrows from locals.
Piles of garbage could be seen on the banks of Gilsar lake, in Nalibal area, with officials unmoved and no action has been initiated against the offenders.
A group of locals at Nalibal, Nowshera accused LAWDA of taking sides of the defaulters. "Despite repeated pleas to the authority they have turned deaf ears to this crucial issue," they said.
Athar Javed, a local told Rising Kashmir, "LAWDA is in deep slumber and is not ready to spend a single penny on the lake." He said if the lake would be cleaned, it will add beauty to the area and the land under encroachment would be used to increase its width.
Residents claimed 9 years before LAWDA used their machinery to clean the silt from the water body but it has been left unattended since.
A senior official at LAWDA wishing anonymity said that department has already submitted PFR (Project Feasible Report) to the government but there was no response from the government.
“The two lakes are also described as 'shrunken lakes' which have drastically decreased in size over time. The government has not enough funds for water body because LAWDA is already facing financial scarcity,” the official said.
“Now people have started building concrete structures and have started encroachments. One can easily witness new constructions coming up every other day. It’s nothing else but corruption and vote bank politics,” the official said.
HOD, Earth Sciences Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, KU told Rising Kashmir that it is a deliberate move to fill the water body and encroach more and more land.
“This is an open violation of high court orders and if this trend continues soon lake would turn into a playground,” Ramshoo said,
AEE Tanvir Ahmad at LAWDA told Rising Kashmir that authority has already submitted a report regarding the conservation of Gilar and Khusal Sar lake but till date, there has no response from the government.
On encroachments, Ahmad said LAWDA enforcement teams focus mainly on Dal and Nigeen lakes.
City Mayor Junaid Mattu last week said that he was going to offer the SMC’s resources on a voluntary basis to LAWDA. The Mayor has said that he would provide the resources for “restoration on the war-footing basis for the twin water bodies."