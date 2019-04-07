Locals assist Kashmiri female Mountaineer to realise her Mount Everest dream

April 07, 2019 | Shafat Mir

In a bid to enable Kashmiri female Mountaineer to scale the world’s highest mountain peak, Mount Everest, Valley’s adventure lovers and business houses have come forward to assist her financially to meet the expenses of the expedi¬tion.

Nahida Manzoor Pampori, a 23-year-old student, from Zewan area of Srinagar, is scheduled to scale Everest this season.

An arts student in her final year at Vishwa Bharti College Rainawari, Nahida has had a liking for hiking since she was just 10.

Nahida took to hiking as she lived in the vicinity of hills at Zewan at the outskirts of Srinagar neighbouring saffron town of Pampore.

Mount Everest, which has an esti¬mated altitude of 29,029 feet (8,848m) above sea level, remains open for climbing for few weeks only in May during which mountaineers from across the globe try to scale it.

The scaling of this peak is a costly affair and the expenses range from Rs 30 lacs to Rs 50 lac depending on the services you choose to hire.

Nahida, hailing from a humble background is being assisted by sev¬eral local corporations and adventure lovers to achieve this feat after her story was covered by local press.

“My father is a small time business¬man and he could not afford such a huge amount which is an initial hurdle for any mountain lover who wishes to take up this expedition. Despite this, my father contributed Rs 4 lakh out of his savings to see me living my dream. Many local adven¬ture lovers, especially the members of my trekking group, glacier trekking and mountaineering club Anantnag have been generous enough to con¬tribute some money they could.”

She says Trumboo Cement Indus¬tries (TCI Max) has pledged a contri¬bution of Rs 10 lakh of which they have already provided her 7.5 lakhs which she had to pay to the travel group, Transcend Adventure Private Limited Hyderabad and further Rs 2.5 lakh will be provided once she returns.

“The Deputy Commissioner Sri¬nagar also contributed Rs 2 lakh while Zafrron Drinking water gave Rs 50,000 so far. I also took to crowd funding site Ketto through which Rs 11000.

Nahida said she is still short of Rs 15 lakh which she hopes she would get from the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

The young mountaineer left for Kathmandu today.

Nahida has been hiking nearby hillocks with her friends which de¬veloped her stamina and passion.

“I was a kid and being on height always fascinated me. In 2016, I would come across photos of local trekking spots which people would share on social networking sites. The beauti¬ful valleys, meadows and alpine lakes ignited my love for mountains and I straightaway went on to take up a basic course from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Utarkashi from Ut¬tarakhand state. Following which I did the advance mountaineering course in 2018 June July batch. Dur¬ing the training, I could summit the Friendship Peak (5289 meters) in Manali Himachal Pradesh as part of this course at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Al¬lied Sports HP,” says Nahida.

Nahida also scaled Mahadev Peak located in the Zabarwan range of Srinagar on March 2018 with a local trekking group.

“It was in 2018 that I took up trek¬king with a local group here and climbed Maha Dev peak. In that same year I tried to climb Tata Kuti peak (4725 meters) but had to turn back from 4550 meters only due to non availability of gear required for fin¬ishing the last part. In all these years I didn’t rest and did a Special moun¬taineering course from NIM, Utarkashi in 2018 August which was for ten days. In 2018 I took up another expedition and was successful in scaling Mount DeoTibba in Manali which is some 6001 meters in altitude. And then last year only I took up another course, Method of instruction from NIM Utarkashi, which is considered as Masters degree course in mountain¬eering,” adds Nahida.

The entire expedition will last for 72 days.