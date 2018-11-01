Local travel trade bodies upbeat after FAM tour

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 31:
After successful completion of Kashmir Autumn FAM Tour, the local travel trade bodies are upbeat about good tourist flow to Kashmir.
Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the 3-day Kashmir Autumn FAM (familiarisation) Tour-2018 at the SKICC on October 25, 2018, in which over 70 delegates representing travel, media, and film industry participated.
Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club Chairman Mushtaq Chaya said FAM tour has sent a positive message across the country that Kashmir is safe.
“We are thankful to the department of tourism Kashmir for taking pains in organizing such FAM tours. It was the biggest FAM tour in recent years in which over 70 delegates from other states visited Kashmir. The delegates had a great time in Kashmir and they will act as our ambassadors,” said Chaya.
He said Kashmir tourism needs such promotional activities. “We have everything to offer but only media plays spoilsport. During the FAM tour, many leading travel agents and media houses who were invited here saw by themselves that tourists are visiting the tourist places freely,” Chaya said.
He hailed Director tourism Kashmir for his untiring efforts in organizing Kashmir FAM tour successfully. Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK), the apex body of the travel trade in Kashmir, said Familiarization (FAM) tours of the leading travel agents and media persons from the country would prove fruitful for the State tourism.
Secretary-General TASK Ather Yameen said FAM tour to Kashmir helps remove negative perception among travelers about Kashmir.
“During the Kashmir Autumn FAM tour, the travel agents and media persons from outside the State visited Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg and enjoyed the tour fully. This has helped remove negative perception. The travel agents are expecting good bookings for winter months,” said Yameen.
TASK has urged the department of tourism to organize more FAM tours for travel agents which, it said, would help improve tourist flow to Kashmir during lean season of Autumn.
“Travel agents from other States are key promoters of the tourism who can bring tourists to State. We have to convince them that tourists are safe in Kashmir and they are enjoying their holidays safely here. During the FAM tours, the department invites leading agents from other states to Kashmir who do networking with the local travel agents. They also see by themselves how tourists are freely enjoying their holidays here. Kashmir Autumn FAM tour was conducted successfully which helped us get bookings for winter months,” said TASK Secretary-General.
Vice Chairman of Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG) Bashir Karnai said the department has wonderfully conducted the FAM tour and everyone is upbeat about its positive outcome.
He said the department has also saved most of the money by getting rooms from the local hoteliers at very reasonable rates.
“We provided hotel rooms to the tourism department at very reasonable rates as we also wanted to contribute to the FAM tour. The department has made every effort to make holidays of the guests very memorable. The guests left satisfied and have assured of sending groups in coming months,” said Karnai.
Karnai said the tourist flow to Kashmir is very low but such FAM tours provide a hope for the local hospitality sector.
“We are thankful to the department of tourism for such a great show. Everything was organized successfully. The FAM tour will benefit local travel sector in a big way,” he said.
Vandana Kunder of Sterling Travel Service Pvt Limited, one of the delegates of the FAM Tour, said she has already made booking for a group who will be learning skiing at Gulmarg in February.
“I was amazed to see how beautiful Kashmir is and how safely and freely the tourists are enjoying here. I have traveled to many countries but found Kashmir more beautiful and service providers are very friendly. I am convinced that my group will have beautiful experiences in Kashmir,” said Vandana.
Vandana said the department hosted them very well, and they left Kashmir with beautiful memories.
“We are thankful to the department of tourism Kashmir for hosting us. They have been a good host and it has helped us connect with the local travel trade bodies. I have made few bookings and I will be contacting local travel agents for more bookings for winter and summer season,” she said.
Actress and Model Madhura Naik from Mumbai expressed happiness over her tour to Kashmir.
She said she was highly thankful to the department of tourism for inviting them and giving them a chance to see ‘Paradise on Earth’.
“We didn’t only get to know how beautiful Kashmir is but mostly I was impressed with the local people. They have been absolutely very warm and forthcoming. Kashmir is the safest place to visit. Kashmiris are in a real sense more hospitable,” she says.
Amit Dhir, another delegate and travel agent from New Delhi, said it was very delightful and insightful four days in Kashmir.
While thanking tourism department for its hospitality, Dhir who owns India Calling Tours, said he would promote Kashmir among his clients.
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani said he is hopeful of receiving good response from the travel agents of the country after the successful conduct of the FAM tour.
At the end of the FAM tour, the Director Tourism Kashmir held interaction with its staff and the delegates and thanked them for their efforts in making the FAM tour successful. He urged them to work with the same zeal and zest for tourism promotion.