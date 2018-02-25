‘Local traders in Mussoorie want Kashmiri traders to leave’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A local traders’ body in Mussoorie has asked Kashmiris, who sell garments from rented shops, to leave the city, Indian Express reported on Sunday.
The report said that so far the association has not given the Kashmiris any written notice.
The news report has quoted Association President Rajat Aggarwal as saying, “The local traders in Mussoorie want the Kashmiri traders to leave.”
The Kashmiri traders have also met BJP MLA from Mussoorie Ganesh Joshi requesting for help.
“Most of the shops have been rented out to them on an 11-month contract that ends on February 28, after which the Mussoorie Traders & Welfare Association wants the Kashmiris out,” the Indian Express report said.
The IE report said Aggarwal attributed the decision to 18 new Kashmiri traders renting stores in the town. “For a small town like Mussoorie, 18 new Kashmiri traders is a huge number. On Monday, (February 26) we have called a meeting with owners who have rented their shops to the Kashmiri traders to discuss the issue”.
The IE news report further added that Aggarwal said, “We will request the shopowners who have two-three year contracts with the Kashmiri traders to end the contracts sooner. But if the owners don’t agree to our proposal, we won’t force them since we don’t want any communal disharmony in Mussoorie.”
(Photograph used in this story is taken from Indian Express news story)
