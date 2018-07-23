Local news agency protest against registration of FIR

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A local news gathering agency of Kashmir Valley on Monday staged protest against the authorities for filing an FIR against them 'over publishing a letter of a militant.'
The protesters led by Editor-in-chief of Current News Service (CNS), Rasheed Rahi marched towards commercial Hub Lal Chowk from Srinagar's press enclave to protest against the registration of an FIR.
The scribes were carrying banners and placards reading slogans.
Rahi while talking to media persons said that it an attack on freedom of press. (KNS)