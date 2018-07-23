About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Local news agency protest against registration of FIR

Published at July 23, 2018 12:44 PM 0Comment(s)1404views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A local news gathering agency of Kashmir Valley on Monday staged protest against the authorities for filing an FIR against them 'over publishing a letter of a militant.'

The protesters led by Editor-in-chief of Current News Service (CNS), Rasheed Rahi marched towards commercial Hub Lal Chowk from Srinagar's press enclave to protest against the registration of an FIR.

The scribes were carrying banners and placards reading slogans.

Rahi while talking to media persons said that it an attack on freedom of press. (KNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top