Local body polls in J&K will help re-establish grassroots democracy: Rajnath

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be of historic significance in many ways and help re-establish the long overdue grassroots democracy.
In a statement, the home minister said the central government will provide all support, including central forces, for smooth conduct of panchayat and urban local body polls.
"These local body elections will have a historic significance in many aspects. The local bodies' elections in Jammu and Kashmir will re-establish the long overdue grassroots level democracy in the state," he said.
Elections to local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir are due next month.