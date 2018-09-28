Local body polls in J&K will help re-establish grassroots democracy: Rajnath

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be of historic significance in many ways and help re-establish the long overdue grassroots democracy. 

In a statement, the home minister said the central government will provide all support, including central forces, for smooth conduct of panchayat and urban local body polls.

"These local body elections will have a historic significance in many aspects. The local bodies' elections in Jammu and Kashmir will re-establish the long overdue grassroots level democracy in the state," he said.

Elections to local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir are due next month.

