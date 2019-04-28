LoC traders seek meeting with MHA for revocation of ban

April 28, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Cross-LoC traders from Jammu and Kashmir are mulling to meet Ministry of Home Affairs requesting him to revoke the ban on the trade so as to help hundreds of families earn a livelihood.

On April 19 this month, Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) suspended trade along the Line of Control via Salamabad Uri and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch stating that the routes were used for “inflow of weapons, narcotics and foreign currency”.

Traders from Poonch and Uri told Rising Kashmir that the Cross-LoC Traders Association will write a letter seeking an appointment to MHA on Monday to get the consent for the meeting.

They said that they will ask the ministry to resume the LoC trade and give a few suggestions regarding the full proof mechanism for the trade.

"Our main demand is to resume trade. We will also put suggestions to the ministry about the foolproof mechanism of pursuing the trade in future. We hope the decision will help the LoC trade and traders in future keeping the national security in place, “ Chairman of Cross-LoC Traders Association Hilal Turkei told Rising Kashmir.

He said all the allegations that the routes were used for “inflow of weapons, narcotics and foreign currency” are baseless

"There will be a discussion on it. We will discuss where exactly are the loopholes and the government should fix it as soon as possible. Ministry has taken care of the LoC trade, traders and their interests in the last 10 years. So all of a sudden, suspension of the trade was shocking and we will try to solve it," said Turkei.



Vice president, Cross-LoC Traders Association, Sami-ull-ah Bhat said they are suffering badly.

"We will discuss some points with Ministry. If the government wants to put in place a mechanism like body scanners, re-verification, truck scanners, we have not issued and it should be done quickly so that the traders should not suffer," he said.

He said that the trucks loaded with the items especially for the month of Ramadhan are in transit on the roads from both sides. "In Ramadhan, there are items like Miswak, different types of dates and Musalah etc which are coming from the LoC. We send them dry fruits and fresh fruits mainly banana from our side."

He said, " If the government is not able to put in place the mechanism quickly. Then, we want them to resume the trade for 15 days. So that the balance and trucks loaded with items can be cleared from both the sides."

The traders said that the government made them defaulters. " Our families are suffering due to it. We are supporting the government for putting in place a mechanism but they should fast track it."

" We tried to meet the Governor and Home secretary in Jammu but they were not available there. Nobody knows how much we are suffering. We have a miserable condition," they said.

Abdul Ahad, a trader from Uri told Rising Kashmir that the traders would ask the ministry to solve all the problems and fix the loopholes in the trade.

" The government was encouraging the cross-LoC trade, even during the unrest, " he said adding that it had ensured the trade was running to maintain the peace.

" At that time, the government used the traders for their benefit but this time they made us a sacrificial goat. Crores of rupees of traders on both sides are at stake due to the ban," he said.

Ahad said, unions of Cross LoC trade from both Poonch and Uri have held meetings regarding the trade issue and Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI) have assured their support to the traders.

"Through, Confidence Building Measure (CBM), we have always maintained a positive role through the LoC trade. Even, during the unrest, our trade was running and helped in maintaining the peaceful environment the border areas from Uri side," he said.

He said, there used to be a heavy firing in different border areas of Uri like Urusa, Chakra, Darkot, Lalpur, Salamabad and other areas. But the situation turned peaceful since the LoC trade was started." the areas are very peaceful from both the sides of LoC."

" This trade has a huge contribution in maintaining the peace. People who used to talk about bullets and bombs are now talking about Pomegranate and Tomatoes," he said.

The Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route in the Valley and Poonch-Rawalakote route in Jammu division have over 600 registered traders plying their wares between J&K and PAK. Twenty-one items are on the approved export and import list for both routes.

