LoC trade suspension attempt to weaken Kashmir economy: KEA

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vice chairman Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Ajaz Shahdhar Friday said that the order of suspension of cross LoC trade is a deliberate attempt to further weaken the crippled economy of J&K state.

He said it is an unfortunate decision and needs immediate revocation.

“We are already facing huge losses due to restriction of traffic on highway. The decision further worsens our trade and tourism,” he said.