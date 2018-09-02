LoC trade suspended for 3rd week in row

Noor ul HaqUri, Sep 1:
The cross-LoC trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) remained suspended for the third consecutive week via the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road inflicting huge losses on traders on both sides of Line of Control.
Reports said that trade across the LoC was suspended on August 14 after some sort of problems between traders and officers at Trade Facilitation Centre in Pakistan administered Kashmir.
"The cross-LoC trade between businessmen in JK and PaK remained suspended due to strike called by traders in PaK. Most probably next week, the trade will resume," SDM Uri Dr. Baseer ul Haq Chowdhary said.
He said that on 14th August there was an official holiday pm other side of Kashmir followed by holiday’s of Eid-ul-Adha due to which trade across LoC remained suspended.
“After holidays the trade body of Pakistan administered Kashmir went on strike. August and September is an off season but the strike has inflicted loses on traders. Next week we are hopeful that the strike of traders on the other side will end and trade will resume once again,” SDM Uri said.
Due to closure of the trade, there has been a loss of crores, traders body at Uri said.
Mohammad Assadullah, a trader from Uri, while talking to Rising Kashmir said that the internal difference between traders and official across LoC is costing the traders on both sides heavily.
“There has been a huge loss to traders on both sides of LoC. Loss is in crores and at a time when fresh fruits are being transported from both sides, the trade has been stopped. We appeal the Indian and Pakistani authorities to solve the issue between traders and officials at PaK so that trade won't suffer anymore,” he said.
He said due to suspension of cross LoC trade, many traders will lose their job.
The cross-LoC trade and travel are considered as major confidence building exercises between India and Pakistan.