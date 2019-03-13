LoC trade remains suspended this week

March 13, 2019 |

The cross-LoC trade between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad remained suspended this week, Custodian Trade Facilitation Centre Salamabad Uri, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat said.

Bhat while talking to KNS said the Cross-LoC trade has remained suspended this week due to repair work of the Kaman Bridge, which connects Kashmir valley with Pakistan-administered-Kashmir.

Earlier, the trade was going on unhindered between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad, amid hostitlity between two neighboring countries India and Pakistan. (KNS)