LoC trade declines by over Rs 148 crores in 2018

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Jan 24:
The cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade between Salamabad, Uri in Kashmir and Chakoti in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) has witnessed a decline worth over Rs 148 crores in the barter business transactions during the year 2018.
According to official figures, the export to PaK has declined by 148.6489 crores during the year 2018.
According to data, the goods worth Rs. 259.2701 crores (Indian currency) were exported to PaK from Kashmir during 2018-19 (from 1 Apr 2018 to 11 Jan 2019). The goods export to Pak was worth Rs 407.919 during the previous fiscal year, 2017-18.
In year 2018, goods weighing 253722.016 quintals were exported to Pak in 3288 trucks in 110 days of LoC trade. This is lower than 2017-18 fiscal year when goods weighing 437464.71 quintals were exported in 5193 trucks in 161 days of barter trade.
Similarly, the data reveals that there was decline in import of goods from PaK to this side of Kashmir.
As per the data, goods worth Rs 217.0606 crore were imported to Kashmir from Pak during 2018-19 (from 1 Apr 2018 to 11 Jan 2019), decreasing by 103. 2264 crore from 2017-18 when goods worth Rs 320.287 crore were imported.
The goods weighing 32753.60 quintals were imported in 2416 trucks during 110 days of trade in 2018-19, which is lesser than 2017-18 fiscal year when goods weighing 162630.20 quintals were imported from Pak in 2539 trucks during 160 days of LoC trade.
In 2008 the cross -LoC trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Muzaffarabad started via two routes as a major Confidence Building Measure (CBM) by New Delhi and Islamabad.
However, the barter trade has witnessed many hiccups over the years with the tradable items reduced to only 16 and number of traders 229.
In past, the seizure of narcotic drugs through LoC trade had also brought bad name to the trade.
President of Salamabad LoC, Hilal turkey told Rising Kashmir that from 2008-2014 647 traders were registered, in 2014-2016, 347 traders were registered and from 2017 we have 229 traders registered.
He said that many traders left the business after the government failed to enhance the facilities at the trade centre such as phone lines and banking facilities
“Main reason in decline is that many items are not available and which helps in betterment in the trade,” turkey said.
From both sides of Kashmir, traders are allowed to deal in 16 items though they have been seeking that the number of items be increased. The items traded include spices, vegetables, dry and fresh fruits, carpets, rugs, embroidery items, shawls, paper machie goods, clothes and wooden furniture.
Turkey said that CCTVs and scanner are our achievements and within 6 months it will start working in the trade centre which also helps us to grow in many ways.
President of Salamabad Cross-LoC traders union, Hilal Turki said the Central government was always cooperative since the inception of trade but as the State government, is the nodal authority of the trade, shiuld also take up the matter.
“The LOC trade has been left far behind and GST is also the reason for the decline in trade,” he said.
Turki said that the new facilities have been created to boost trade.
“Our aim is to digitize the trade. We have sought truck scanners to make trade transparent,” He told Rising Kashmir.
Turki said that the trucks are properly checked by security personnel before the goods are unloaded at the Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC), Salamabad in Uri.
“This year our demand is to make the software fully digital and start of e-commerce. But there is no response till now from the authorities,” he said.
Turkey said that zero-line meet between the authorities of Kashmir and Pak was also pending, the meet which is “very important” to settle disputes between traders.
“We already gave 71 lists of items to government which is required for trade market in order to avoid the drowning of business,” He said.
The main items listed are stationery, flour, poultry, electronic movements, digital items and building material etc.
“Poultry is yet another sub sector which also gave employments to unemployed youth and helps poultry sector to enhance more,” he said.
The cross-LoC traders’ president said that absence of banking was another major problem as the traders have to do every single thing manually.
“While all the sectors do all their work digitally, we are still doing our all work manually due to which we have to face a lot of problems,” he said.
The trade leader hopes that all their issues are resolved and demands are fulfilled by government in this year for the betterment of the trade.
“We want that there must be a separate LOC market in Srinagar and Jammu so that a customer differentiate between the product from Kashmir valley or Pakistan,” he said.
“I hope this year the atmosphere of peace will prevail so that the trade strengthens.”