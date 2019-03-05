LoC trade continues

The trade across the Line of Control, when it was conceived years back to diffuse the tension and build confidence in India and Pakistan to better their ties, it had more symbolic value than being focused on economic objectives. After several rounds of talks on improving trade ties between the two countries, the LoC trade came as a blessing in disguise as it established calm on the eruptive frontier districts in the two countries. Unfortunately it was short lived, as the Line of Control has seen the violation of ceasefire on either side. One good thing that emerged after the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following air strikes and aerial engagement near LoC, is that the trade did not stop. There was no official statement about suspension of the trade in the wake of tense situations. This is remarkable given the past experience that the trade has been suspended on trivial issues. In 2018, goods worth Rs 259.27 crore (Indian currency) were exported to PaK (from 1 Apr 2018 to 11 Jan 2019) while as goods worth Rs 217.06 crore were imported during the same time. Reports show a decline in the trade last year, even then its survival during crisis is commendable. The Confidence Building Measures between India and Pakistan saw a fillip as cross-Loc trade and travel were reckoned as a workable and pragmatic measure since 2008 when the two sides were opened up for trade. J&K government has said that they have approved the banking system to replace the barter system in LoC trade, one of the pending demands of the traders, and it required the clearance from the union government. Many traders are said to have left the business after the government failed to enhance the facilities at the trade centre such as phone lines and banking facilities. A trader while expressing anguish over decline said “main reason in decline is that many items are not available and which could help in betterment in the trade.” Traders said that at present they are allowed to deal in 16 items only and that they have been seeking that the number of items be increased. The items traded include spices, vegetables, dry and fresh fruits, carpets, rugs, embroidery items, shawls, paper machie goods, clothes and wooden furniture. Few years back the government said that a new list of 70 items would be prepared and approved. Traders have accused governments of underrating the scope of the trade and ensuring it remain a low priority exercise. Despite the ebbs and flows, the trade continued and continues – this in itself is an achievement.