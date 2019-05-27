LoC firing: Teenager injured

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A teenager was injured Sunday in small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Police said.

The firing started in Nowshera sector around midnight, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, a Police official said.

He said Mohammad Ishaq, 18, was hit by a bullet from the Pakistani side while he was sleeping inside his house at village Pokharni.

The injured boy was immediately evacuated to hospital and his condition was stated to be "stable", the official said.

He said the firing between the two sides lasted for few hours.